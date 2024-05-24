Magical Drop VI Headed to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and Xbox One on July 14 - News

Publisher Forever Entertainment and developers Highball Games and Storm Trident announced Magical Drop VI will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on July 14 for $29.99 / €29.99.

The game first released for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam and GOG in April 2023.

Read details on the game below:

Enter the mystical world where new challenges await at every corner! Play as the residents of the Magical Land, see the world through their eyes, and help them unite the divided world!

Meet an array of unique playable characters! Protagonists like Justice and World are quite friendly, but beware of those with a poor reputation like Death and Empress. However, not all champions will be available from the start—some characters are hidden and waiting for you to unlock!

The game offers six different single-player modes and the option to play in local and online multiplayer!

Story Mode – Learn about the history of the Magical Land and its inhabitants while progressing through the classic story mode!

– Learn about the history of the Magical Land and its inhabitants while progressing through the classic story mode! Match Mode – Skirmish mode: choose your character and opponent, and get ready for battle!

– Skirmish mode: choose your character and opponent, and get ready for battle! Survival Mode – Pop incoming waves of bubbles, and don’t let them reach the bottom of the screen!

– Pop incoming waves of bubbles, and don’t let them reach the bottom of the screen! Puzzle Mode – Pop the bubbles so that none are left on the screen! Get extra points for doing it in the most efficient way

– Pop the bubbles so that none are left on the screen! Get extra points for doing it in the most efficient way Path of Destiny – Progress through the map by winning minigames! Watch out for mistakes – they can be painful!

– Progress through the map by winning minigames! Watch out for mistakes – they can be painful! Caravan Mode – Defeat your enemies one by one to set the highest score possible!

– Defeat your enemies one by one to set the highest score possible! Multiplayer Mode – Play with your friends locally or face players from around the world online!

The game includes the first free downloadable content featuring:

New Characters – Each new character has unique characteristics such as drop patterns, original voiceovers, and distinctive music themes.

Magician – Don’t fall for his tricks!

– Don’t fall for his tricks! Emperor – Will you resist his charm offensive?

– Will you resist his charm offensive? Star – Adorable as always!

New Soundtrack – New soundtracks composed by Satoko “Holly” Young (Skittlegirlsound.com) have been added to the game:

Emperor’s Theme

Magician’s Theme

Star’s Theme

Caravan Mode Theme

Survival Mode Theme

Puzzle Mode Theme

Story Mode (Board Screen) Theme

Room of Fortune (Main Menu) Theme

Room of Records Theme

Quickmatch and Custom Match

The Quickmatch option is a convenient and fun mode with pre-set rules for easy online matching.

The Custom Match option lets players send private invites and customize their sessions to their liking!

Room of Fortune – Room of Fortune allows you to test your daily luck level in four distinctive categories: Health, Work, Love, and Money. Once you select a category, you’ll jump right into a minigame! Depending on your performance, you’ll get a final luck score. Reaching a total luck score of more than 17 unlocks the Good Fortune status, which affects the rewards in the picture lottery. Make sure you check your luck daily!

Room of Records – Room of Records lets you compare your scores and performances across all game modes. Each category shows your habits, strengths, and weaknesses. It serves as a reliable performance indicator available in-game.

The next free downloadable content, with additional characters and content, are in production!

