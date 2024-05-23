Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Officially Announced - News

After months of rumors and reports Activision has officially announced Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

Microsoft last month announced Xbox Game Showcase will return on June 9, starting at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm UK, which would immediately be followed by a "Redacted" Direct.

The "Redacted" Direct as expected will be all about Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. It will feature the "first in-depth look at all-new gameplay and product announcements" for the upcoming first-person shooter.

Join us at the #XboxShowcase immediately followed by #BlackOps6 Direct, your first in-depth look at all-new gameplay and product announcements.



⏰ 10 AM PST Sunday June 9 https://t.co/sj2dUqg7Dw — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) May 23, 2024

A teaser website for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 was discovered yesterday that referenced the most recent Call of Duty: Black Ops game, 2020's Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. It had multiple endings that let players choose to tell the truth or lie about where the antagonist was located.

It was reported last week that Microsoft plans to launch Call of Duty 2024 day one on Xbox Game Pass this Fall. Xbox and Activision have yet to announce this year's Call of Duty title, however, the game's plans for Xbox Game Pass are expected to be announced at the Xbox Games Showcase on June 9.

There is also a rumor from insider Shinobi602 that claimed there will be changes coming to Xbox Game Pass due to Call of Duty coming to the service. However, details on what these changes might be were not shared.

