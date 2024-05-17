Report: Call of Duty 2024 to Launch Day One on Xbox Game Pass This Fall - News

Microsoft plans to launch Call of Duty 2024 day one on Xbox Game Pass this Fall, according a report from The Wall Street Journal.

Xbox and Activision have yet to announce this year's Call of Duty title, however, the game's plans for Xbox Game Pass are expected to be announced at the Xbox Games Showcase on June 9.

A "Redacted" Direct will take place following the main showcase, which will feature a "special deep-dive into the next installment of a beloved franchise." It is likely this Direct will feature the next installment in the Call of Duty franchise.

The Verge is reporting the game will launch in late October, which is rumored to be part of the Black Ops series and set during the Gulf War.

