Fear Effect Releases in 2025 for PS5, PS4, Switch, and PC - News

by, posted 1 hour ago

Limited Run Games announced the action adventure game, Fear Effect, will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam in 2025.

The game originally released for the PlayStation in 2000.

View the reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

A lost classic finally returns. Fear Effect challenged assumptions on game aesthetics and art style when it debuted on PlayStation, and decades later its extraordinary blend of cell-shading and motion video still dazzles the eye… and the mind. Gunplay and magic meet in this groundbreaking action / adventure coming to a console near you in 2025.

