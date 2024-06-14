Hidetaka Miyazaki: Other FromSoftware Devs 'Want a Bloodborne PC Port' - News

FromSoftware president Hidetaka Miyazaki in an interview with PC Gamer was asked about a potential PC port of Bloodborne.

"I know for a fact these guys want a Bloodborne PC port," Miyazaki said, referring to FromSoftware producer Yasuhiro Kitao and interpreter Bobby Simpson seated near him. "If I say I want one, I'll get in trouble as well. But it's nothing I'm opposed to."

He added, "Obviously, as one of the creators of Bloodborne, my personal, pure honest opinion is I'd love more players to be able to enjoy it. Especially as a game that is now coming of age, one of those games of the past that gets lost on older hardware.

"I think any game like that, it'd be nice to have an opportunity for more players to be able to experience that and relive this relic of the past. So as far as I'm concerned, that's definitely not something I'd be opposed to."

Bloodborne released for the PlayStation 4 in March 2015.

