Beyond Good & Evil 20th Anniversary Edition Releases June 26 for All Major Platforms

Ubisoft announced Beyond Good & Evil 20th Anniversary Edition will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on June 25.

Beyond Good & Evil 20th Anniversary Edition features up 4K resolution at 60 frames per second with improved graphics, controls, and audio. It will also have new autosave and cross-save features.

View the launch trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Return to Hillys alongside Jade, Pey’J, Double H and all of Beyond Good & Evil‘s colorful characters and embark on a journey that will -literally- take you to the Moon!

Discover the new Anniversary Gallery, the re-orchestrated iconic Soundtrack and more in this special edition !

The Best Way to Play

Play Beyond Good & Evil in the best way possible with upgraded performances up to 4K, 60 frames per second and numerous quality of life improvements including autosave, cutscene-skip, full controller and keyboard & mouse support, and cross-save across all platforms.

On the Hunt for Treasure

Learn more about Jade’s childhood and her link to Beyond Good & Evil 2 thanks to a new treasure hunt throughout Hillys! Collect exclusive cosmetic rewards as you progress through the game and explore the planet.

Dive Into History

Celebrate the 20th Anniversary of Beyond Good & Evil by reliving the story of its development, from early conception until release! Featuring tons of never-before-seen artworks and videos, exclusive anecdotes, and secret unreleased content…

And More

An Upgraded Experience – Enjoy the game in a whole new light thanks to improved graphics, remapped controls, and updated audio, including more than 15 pieces of the iconic soundtrack re-recorded by a live orchestra under the direct supervision of Christophe Héral!

– Enjoy the game in a whole new light thanks to improved graphics, remapped controls, and updated audio, including more than 15 pieces of the iconic soundtrack re-recorded by a live orchestra under the direct supervision of Christophe Héral! New Speedrun Mode – Put your skills to the test in the new Speedrun Mode! Track your current and best times as you complete the game and be ready to risk it all as no saves are allowed in this mode!

– Put your skills to the test in the new Speedrun Mode! Track your current and best times as you complete the game and be ready to risk it all as no saves are allowed in this mode! Updated Achievements – Challenge yourself and discover more of the quirky secrets of Hillys with more than 20 new Achievements! Share your progress and love for Beyond Good & Evil on all compatible platforms.

Rediscover the Iconic Story

Welcome to System 4 – Discover Hillys, a wonderfully odd maritime planet with sparse islands and a quirky flora and fauna. The diverse and wide areas of this semi-open world are teaming with life, from the busy streets of its vibrant capital city to the hidden caves of dormant volcanoes.

– Discover Hillys, a wonderfully odd maritime planet with sparse islands and a quirky flora and fauna. The diverse and wide areas of this semi-open world are teaming with life, from the busy streets of its vibrant capital city to the hidden caves of dormant volcanoes. Dive Into the Extraordinary – Meet Jade, a driven and bold young photojournalist investigating mysterious DomZ alien attacks. Alongside colorful characters such as her adoptive uncle Pey’j or the valiant Double H, embark on a trailblazing blend of action gameplay and thrilling emotional cutscenes!

– Meet Jade, a driven and bold young photojournalist investigating mysterious DomZ alien attacks. Alongside colorful characters such as her adoptive uncle Pey’j or the valiant Double H, embark on a trailblazing blend of action gameplay and thrilling emotional cutscenes! A Pioneering Action-adventure Game – Armed with a Dai-Jo and her faithful Camera, Jade’s adventure will get you to freely explore Hillys, combat creatures large and small, infiltrate dangerous areas, solve enigmatic puzzles, play addictive mini-games, race the best Hovercraft pilots, and take pictures of the whole experience!

