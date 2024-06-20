Tomba! 2: The Evil Swine Return Headed to PS5, PS4, Switch, and PC - News

/ 340 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Limited Run Games and developer Whoopee Camp have announced Tomba! 2: The Evil Swine Return is headed to the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.

The game originally released for the PlayStation in Japan in October 1999, in North America in January 2000, and in Europe in June 2000.

View the reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Tomba! turned PlayStation-era platforming on its ear. Tomba! 2 refined that brilliant design, adding even more freedom of movement, incorporating more inspiring new quests, and throwing in a flying squirrel suit for good measure. In Tomba! 2: The Evil Swine Return, you’ll guide a taller, more chiseled Tomba through a gauntlet of grueling challenges in a quest to save his sweetheart from the clutches of vile feral pigs.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles