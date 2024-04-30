Xbox Games Showcase and Redacted Direct Set for June 9 - News

Microsoft has announced the Xbox Game Showcase will return on June 9, starting at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm UK.

The main Xbox Game Showcase will feature games from across first-party Xbox studios - Activision, Blizzard, Bethesda, and Xbox Game Studios, as well as games from third-party partners.

Like last year there will be a double-feature with the main showcase followed by a "Redacted" Direct that will feature a "special deep-dive into the next installment of a beloved franchise." It is likely this Direct will feature the next installment in the Call of Duty franchise.

The Xbox Game Showcase will be kicking of a week's worth of gaming coverage on Xbox Wire and The Official Xbox Podcast. There will be updates and deep-dives on a ton of games.

