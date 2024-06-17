Xbox Chief Marketing Officer Jerret West is leaving for Roblox - News

Xbox chief marketing officer Jerret West is leaving the company on June 30 to join Roblox as its new CMO and head of market expansion. This is according to an internal memo from Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer sent to employees, which was obtained by The Verge.

West was first hired by Xbox in 2005 as the Senior Global Product Manager and worked his way up to Director of Marketing. He would leave in 2011 to work at American Express until 2013. He would end up working at Netflix for seven years from 2013 to 2019 as the Vice President/Head of Marketing. He would rejoin Xbox in December 2019 as the Chief Marketing Officer at Xbox.

With West leaving Xbox, there will be some changes as the Gaming Leadership Team and I have decided to place marketing closer to the businesses they support. Games marketing will sit inside of Studios, Xbox marketing will sit inside the Xbox team, international marketing will sit inside of the Consumer Sales Org, and our centralized marketing team will report to me."

On July 1, the Integrated Marketing team led by Kirsten Ward and the Programming and Events team led by Tina Summerford" will join together as the Central Gaming Marketing team under Ward, who will report directly to Spencer.

The Bethesda Publishing Marketing team, which is led by Erin Losi, and the first-party Games Marketing Team including Xbox Game Studios and Mojang, which is led by Aaron Greenberg, will move to the Game Content and Studios and will report to Matt Booty.

The Xbox Marketing team, which is led by Chris Lee, will move to the Xbox organization and report to Sarah Bond.

The International Marketing team, led by Jim McMullin and Florian Liewer, and the Bethesda International Marketing team, led by Adam Carter, will love to the Consumer Sales Org and will report to Ami Silverman. Carter will also take on a new role leading Business Operations at Bethesda and will report to Jill Braff.

Read the entire memo from Spencer below:

I have some news to share with all of you: Jerret West, who has served as the Chief Marketing Officer of Xbox for four and a half years, will be leaving Microsoft to join Roblox as their new CMO and Head of Market Expansion. His last day will be June 30th.

On behalf of Team Xbox, I’d like to thank Jerret for everything he accomplished. During his time here, Jerret was instrumental in launching and growing communities like our Xbox social universe to 120M followers strong, and product expansion like Game Pass which is now available in more than 80 countries worldwide. He oversaw the creation and delivery of global marketing campaigns for numerous games, platforms (console, PC, cloud) and brand moments such as this year’s momentous Xbox Games Showcase. Roblox is an important partner for Xbox, and we look forward to working with Jerret and the Roblox team to connect more people around the world through the power of play.

As a team we are committed to growing the strong marketing capability in Gaming. Going forward, the Gaming Leadership Team and I have decided to place marketing closer to the businesses they support. Games marketing will sit inside of Studios, Xbox marketing will sit inside the Xbox team, international marketing will sit inside of the Consumer Sales Org, and our centralized marketing team will report to me. The following organizational changes will be effective on July 1st:

The Integrated Marketing team led by Kirsten Ward and the Programming and Events team led by Tina Summerford will come together as an expanded Central Gaming Marketing team under Kirsten, who will report to me as a member of the Gaming Executive Leadership Team. Chief of staff Pav Bhardwaj and executive assistant Kim Nold will report to Kirsten.

The Bethesda Publishing Marketing team, led by Erin Losi, will move to Game Content and Studios, reporting to Matt Booty.

The 1P Games Marketing Team including Xbox Game Studios and Mojang, led by Aaron Greenberg, will also move to Game Content and Studios, reporting to Matt.

The Xbox Marketing team, led by Chris Lee, will move to the Xbox Org, reporting to Sarah Bond.

The International Marketing team, led by Jim McMullin and Florian Liewer, will move to the Consumer Sales Org, reporting to Ami Silverman.

The Bethesda International Marketing team, led by Adam Carter, will also move to the Consumer Sales Org. Adam will be taking on a new role leading Business Operations at Bethesda, reporting to Jill Braff. The Consumer Sales Org will work on backfilling his role and share more at a later date.

We’re fortunate to have a deep bench of talent and experience, and I’m excited to see how our marketing will evolve under their leadership.

Phil

