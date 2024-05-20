Rumor: Xbox Game Pass Changes Incoming Due to Call of Duty - News

It was reported last week that Microsoft plans to launch Call of Duty 2024 day one on Xbox Game Pass this Fall. Xbox and Activision have yet to announce this year's Call of Duty title, however, the game's plans for Xbox Game Pass are expected to be announced at the Xbox Games Showcase on June 9.

Insider Shinobi602 in ResetEra has claimed there will be changes coming to Xbox Game Pass due to Call of Duty coming to the service. However, details on what these changes might be were not shared.

One user said predicted a price increase will happen for Game Pass, while another said, "For sure, they want the new sign-ups they get from [Call of Duty] to be on the new fee and will probably reorganize the tiers to be a less confusing mess than it is now."

Shinobi602 responded saying, "There will be changes, yes."

It has been reported Call of Duty 2024 will launch in late October, which is rumored to be part of the Black Ops series and set during the Gulf War.

