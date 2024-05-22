Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Teaser Website Has Reportedly Been Discovered - News

It has been rumored this year's Call of Duty game will be Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and it is set to be announced sometime this month.

A teaser website - https://thetruthlies.com/1/ - has been discovered by fans that seems to reference the most recent Call of Duty: Black Ops game, 2020's Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. It had multiple endings that let players choose to tell the truth or lie about where the antagonist was located.

A second teaser has also been discovered on the same website - https://thetruthlies.com/2/.

It was reported last week that Microsoft plans to launch Call of Duty 2024 day one on Xbox Game Pass this Fall. Xbox and Activision have yet to announce this year's Call of Duty title, however, the game's plans for Xbox Game Pass are expected to be announced at the Xbox Games Showcase on June 9.

There is also a rumor from insider Shinobi602 that claimed there will be changes coming to Xbox Game Pass due to Call of Duty coming to the service. However, details on what these changes might be were not shared.

BREAKING: The first Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 teaser is here 👀



New website found: https://t.co/8B9C5QIKur pic.twitter.com/JcW4mhTHDh — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) May 22, 2024

BREAKING: Another teaser video for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is live



This video is on Channel 2 of the website: https://t.co/xkFAl0oiEk pic.twitter.com/b7M52O4qXQ — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) May 22, 2024

