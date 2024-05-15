Report: Saints Row (2022) Sold 1.7 Million Units - Sales

Publisher Deep Silver and developer Volition's reboot of Saints Row reportedly sold 1.7 million units, according to the LinkenIn profile of the former Community and Social Media Manager at Volition Tyrin Stevenson.

Saints Row (2022) released for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Epic Games Store in August 2022, followed by PC via Steam in August 2023.

Saints Row (2022) sold 1.7 million units. pic.twitter.com/yoLZU9ckxF — Timur222 (@bogorad222) May 15, 2024

The Saints Row franchise sold over 32 million units worldwide as of March 2020. This includes Saints Row: The Third selling 5.5 million units as of December 2012, Saints Row 2 selling 3.4 million units as of September 2010, the original Saints Row selling 2 million units as of June 2008, and Saints Row IV selling 1 million units in its opening week in 2013.

Developer Volition was shut down by the Embracer Group in August 2023.

