Saints Row Developer Volition Shut Down - News

/ 765 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Developer Volition, the developers for the Saints Row franchise, announced via LinkedIn it has been shut down by Embracer Group.

"The Volition team has proudly created world-class entertainment for fans around the globe for 30 years," reads the LinkedIn post from Volition. "We've been driven by a passion for our community and always worked to deliver joy, surprise, and delight.

"This past June, Embracer Group announced a restructuring program to strengthen Embracer and maintain its position as a leader in the video game industry. As part of that program, they evaluated strategic and operational goals and made the difficult decision to close Volition effective immediately.

"To help our team, we are working to provide job assistance and help smooth the transition for our Volition family members. We thank our customers and fans around the world for all the love and support over the years. You will always be in our hearts."

The studio was founded in June 1993 as Parallax Software, which was later renamed to Volition in November 1996. Volition is best known for creating the Red Faction and Saints Row series.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles