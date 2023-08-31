Saints Row Developer Volition Shut Down - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 765 Views
Developer Volition, the developers for the Saints Row franchise, announced via LinkedIn it has been shut down by Embracer Group.
"The Volition team has proudly created world-class entertainment for fans around the globe for 30 years," reads the LinkedIn post from Volition. "We've been driven by a passion for our community and always worked to deliver joy, surprise, and delight.
"This past June, Embracer Group announced a restructuring program to strengthen Embracer and maintain its position as a leader in the video game industry. As part of that program, they evaluated strategic and operational goals and made the difficult decision to close Volition effective immediately.
"To help our team, we are working to provide job assistance and help smooth the transition for our Volition family members. We thank our customers and fans around the world for all the love and support over the years. You will always be in our hearts."
The studio was founded in June 1993 as Parallax Software, which was later renamed to Volition in November 1996. Volition is best known for creating the Red Faction and Saints Row series.
2 huge flops in a row will do that to you (Agents of Mayhem and Saints Row Reboot). Misunderstanding what your fanbase wants out of your games is a costly mistake.
Sucks to see it happen but not surprised. They got influence from Anita in a Saints Row game. That killed all the humor right there. I just wanted more Saints Row 3 with refined open world design and gameplay. I also wish we got a new Red Faction. Oh well.
After Embracer announced their plans for a restructuration, I immediately thought Volition would was in danger. So yeah, sad, but not surprising news.
saints row reboot was below expectations but not unprofitable. sucks that we're seeing the fallout of the fumbled deal right here. the reboot wasn't without merit even if it was pretty rough and they didnt deserve to be killed for it
Regulators need to stop Embracer Group from buying up studios if they can't keep them open.
Why?
saints row didnt even perform financially too far out of expectations. this is the result of the botched deal embracer made, so they're trimming the fat. this is arguably the result of them buying too many studios too quickly. the size of that company is huge now, so while before i didnt think regulators should scrutinize any acquisitions, starting now they probably should.
I don't think the problem is them not being able to keep them open. They just closed the studio after two costly flops. Why would they keep them open if they don't think it's going to get better?
At least try to find a buyer for them, to salvage the costs of the purchase.
Who would want to buy a studio that large that has not had any success in over a decade? No buyer would want that much overhead with no return. They rather buy the IP not the studio but Embracer if they find value in the IP won't sell it. Re-released or a new game by another studio in the future. I hate shutting own studios but there is no logical reason business-wise why anyone would buy them. 230 people is a lot to hire with no proof they can churn out a profitable game in 10 years.