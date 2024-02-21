Sea of Thieves Tops 35 Million Players, Grounded Tops 20 Million Players - News

Xbox announced today Sea of Thieves has surpassed 35 million players worldwide and Grounded has topped 20 million players.

Sea of Thieves had previously surpassed 30 million players in June 2022, 25 million players in October 2021, 20 millions players in March 2021, 15 million players in July 2020, and 10 million players in January 2020.

The head of Xbox Game Studios Matt Booty last year revealed Grounded had over 13 million players in November 2022.

It was also revealed the four Xbox console exclusives that were announced to release on other consoles are Pentiment, Hi-Fi Rush, Grounded, and Sea of Thieves.

Pentiment will launch for the PS5, PS4, and Switch tomorrow, February 22.

Hi-Fi Rush will launch for the PS5 on March 19 at midnight UTC (March 18 in the Americas).

Grounded will launch for the PS5, PS4, and Switch on April 16.

Sea of Thieves will launch for the PS5 on April 30.

