Sea of Thieves Tops 20 Million Players - News

Publisher Xbox Game Studios and developer Rare have announced the pirate-themed online action adventure game, Sea of Thieves, has surpassed 20 million players since it launched three years ago in March 2018.

"This weekend marks three years since Sea of Thieves made its maiden voyage on Xbox One and Windows 10, and what a journey it’s been!" said Rare executive producer Joe Neate. "Since our launch back in March 2018, over 20 million pirates have begun to chart their own tales of high seas adventure, and we couldn’t be more grateful.

"From everyone at Rare, we’d like to say a big thank you to everyone who has joined us on the Sea of Thieves journey so far – 2021 is looking to be our biggest year yet, so stay tuned for more!"

To celebrate the three year anniversary Rare is giving away some goodies and bonuses to players:

Players who log in between March 18 (10:00 UTC) and March 25 (10:00 UTC) will receive this year’s anniversary gift: the Prosperous Captain’s Sails. If you’re an Xbox Game Pass member, you can also receive the Jump for Joy Emote by logging in between March 18 and March 21!

As part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks, members can now claim the Sea of Thieves Ocean Crawler Bundle for free between March 18 (16:00 UTC) and June 18 (23:59 UTC).

Grab the final set of Season One Twitch Drops by tuning in to any of our Sea of Thieves Partners between March 19 and March 23. You can pick up the remaining Gilded Phoenix equipment as well as the all-new Hornpipe Dance Emote to dance a merry jig.

Sea of Thieves is available now on the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Xbox Game Pass.

