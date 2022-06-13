Sea of Thieves Tops 30 Million Players - News

/ 334 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Publisher Xbox Game Studios and developer Rare have announced the pirate-themed online action adventure game, Sea of Thieves, has surpassed 30 million players since it launched in March 2018.

This figure is up from 25 million players in October 2021, 20 millions players in March 2021, 15 million players in July 2020, and 10 million players in January 2020.

To To celebrate 30 million players, Rare will be holding a Gold & Glory Weekend starting on June 17 that offers double gold and reputation and boosted Renown for all treasures cashed in.

Rare also announced during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase Sea of Thieves Season 7 will start on July 21, 2022.

Sea of Thieves is available for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Xbox Game Pass.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles