More Xbox Games Now Available on Boosteroid

Microsoft announced more Xbox games are now available to play on the streaming service Boosteroid.

Deathloop, Dishonored, Dishonored 2, Dishonored: Death of The Outsider, Gears 5, Gears Tactics, Ghostwire: Tokyo, and Pentiment are now available to play on Boosteroid for those who have purchased them on PC via the Microsoft Store or are subscribed to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

More Xbox games will continue to be added to Boosteroid over time.

Here is how to gain access to your Xbox games on Boosteroid:

Log into your Boosteroid account on any supported device (PC, smartphone, tablet, smart TV, etc.)

Go to “Library” and select “Xbox” to see all supported games.

Browse the Xbox PC library and select the game you want to play

Click on the “Play” button to launch the game on Boosteroid.

Log into your Microsoft account that owns the game or has your Xbox Game Pass membership

Confirm your Microsoft account and start playing!

