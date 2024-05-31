Take-Two CEO Discusses Lack of GTA6 Announcement for PC - News

Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick in an interview at a TD Cowen conference this week was asked about the lack of a PC version of Grand Theft Auto VI and if that was set in stone or if it could be announced for PC later on.

"Well, the lack of an announcement is not something that could be set in stone as near as I could tell, because the only thing that happens after the lack of an announcement is an announcement, I suppose, or a continuing lack of an announcement, I guess that could happen too. It doesn’t seem to me that either would be set in stone," said Zelnick (via VideoGamesChronicle).

"But Rockstar has an approach to platforms which we’ve seen before, and they will make more announcements in due time. I do believe that the right strategy for our business is to be where the consumer is, and historically what this company has done is address consumers anywhere they are, on any platform that makes sense, over time."

Rockstar in the past released their games first on consoles, while a PC version would launch at a later date. This includes Grand Theft Auto V, Red Dead Redemption 2, and more.

Grand Theft Auto VI will launch for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in Fall 2025.

