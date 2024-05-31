Crash and Spyro Developer Toys for Bob Partners With Xbox to Publish Next Game - News

Toys for Bob earlier this year announced it would be leaving Activision to become an independent video game studio.

The Spyro and Crash Bandicoot developer has now announced it has signed a partnership with Xbox for its next game.

"We're excited to announce that we'll be partnering with Xbox to publish our next new game," said the developer. "We're still very early in development, so you might not hear from us for a bit - but know that we're working hard on an experience we're so sooo inspired about! Can't wait to share more."

We're excited to announce that we'll be partnering with @Xbox to publish our next new game. We're still very early in development, so you might not hear from us for a bit - but know that we're working hard on an experience we're so sooo inspired about! Can't wait to share more 💜 pic.twitter.com/6EqrQbabpv — Toys For Bob (@ToysForBob) May 31, 2024

Our own Lee Mehr gave Toys for Bob's Crash Team Rumble a 6.5 out of 10 and says "Toys for Bob scraped its way to the finish line, but missed a few crates along the way."

Paul Broussard gave Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time an 8 out of 10 and said while the game "isn't perfect, but I do think it represents an excellent return to form for a series that has been largely bereft of original content for the past two decades, and in some ways constitutes a significant step forward for the genre that other platformers should take note of."

VGChartz staff gave Spyro Reignited Trilogy an 8 out of 10 and stated "it was wise to steer away from marketing the collection as a remaster because that label undercuts the developers’ level of dedication and investment in revitalizing these games."

