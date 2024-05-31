Little Nightmares III Delayed to 2025 - News

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer Supermassive Games have announced Little Nightmares III has been delayed to a 2025 release window. The game is in development for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

"Ever since the announcement of Little Nightmares III at Gamescom last year, we’ve been thrilled to see our community buzzing with excitement and anticipation," reads a message from the Little Nightmares team.

"The teams at Supermassive Games and Bandai Namco Europe have been working hard towards delivering the best experience possible for the next entry in the franchise.

"As much as we can’t wait for you to return to the Nowhere, we also want to make sure we give the game the care and love it deserves. Quality is a top priority for us, and we know you feel the same way.

"For this reason, we’ve made the decision to shift the release of the game to 2025.

"We’ll be sharing more about Little Nightmares III later this summer, so please bear with us and look forward to further updates."

Please do bear with us, little ones, for we need a little extra time to prepare your visit.



Rest assured, we promise to show you a proper welcome. #LittleNightmares III pic.twitter.com/fqxsOPzkFD — Little Nightmares III (@LittleNights) May 31, 2024

