Report: Xbox Signs Deal With Rocksteady Co-Founders' New Studio for a New AAA Game

Xbox Game Studios has reportedly signed a contract with Rocksteady co-founders new studio, Hundred Star, to develop a single-player action-adventure AAA game using Unreal Engine 5, according to eXputer.

No other details on the game is known, however, Xbox Game Studios is financing the development of the first game from Hundred Star. The game is expected to launch on Xbox consoles and PC.

Hundred Star was founded in London in 2023 by Rocksteady co-founders Sefton Hill and Jamie Walker. Both formed Rocksteady in 2004, which is best known for developing the Batman: Arkham games.

The studio has grown to at least 100 employees and is looking to hire more people. Visit the official website for Hundred Star here.

