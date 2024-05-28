Report: Xbox Signs Deal With Rocksteady Co-Founders' New Studio for a New AAA Game - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 855 Views
Xbox Game Studios has reportedly signed a contract with Rocksteady co-founders new studio, Hundred Star, to develop a single-player action-adventure AAA game using Unreal Engine 5, according to eXputer.
No other details on the game is known, however, Xbox Game Studios is financing the development of the first game from Hundred Star. The game is expected to launch on Xbox consoles and PC.
Hundred Star was founded in London in 2023 by Rocksteady co-founders Sefton Hill and Jamie Walker. Both formed Rocksteady in 2004, which is best known for developing the Batman: Arkham games.
The studio has grown to at least 100 employees and is looking to hire more people. Visit the official website for Hundred Star here.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Interesting. One has to wonder if this is an original IP or Microsoft-owned franchise. It could be an original IP that Hundred Star was pitching, with MS deciding to fund and bring out. But, at the same time, since MS has got involved so early - it could be MS is "lending" them one of its own franchises to make a game.
My guess is the latter if promising to be a AAA title. I suspect MS is hungry to get more 1st-party properties as much brand recognition as they could muster and perhaps Hundred Star had a pitch that gelled with that
Jet Force Gemini Reboot? lol
Oddly, I'd assume the former. If this studio was formed on the idea for a game and has already grown to the size it has, I'd say whatever they are working on is something MS wants to fund, instead of getting them to make something in their back catalogue. They just closed 4 studios that can do the latter, wouldn't it have been cheaper just to keep one open and say "make this"?
I'm okay with both. Would not spit on a new IP but Microsoft is sitting on a lot of good IPs that can be revived :)
If it's a smash success, probably incentivizes a buyout?
But with how poorly Microsoft's exclusives have been in recent years, I'll sit on the fence with this one until closer to release.