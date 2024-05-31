Rumor: Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater to Launch in 2025 - News

Konami might be releasing Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater until 2025, according to reliable leaker billbil-kun on Dealabs.

In January of this year, a video published on the official PlayStation YouTube channel showcased games coming out for the PS5 in 2024 and it featured the Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater remake. This suggested the game could be coming out this year.

The leaker says the release date for the game has slipped to 2025 after discovering a placeholder release date if 12/31/2025 at a global distribution giant.

A new showing for the game is expected in the next 10 days, according to the leaker. Pre-orders will open following this new showing.

It is also reported there will be two physical editions of Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater. The standard edition will be priced at $69.99 and the Collector's Edition will be priced at $199.99. Both physical editions will be available on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is in development for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

