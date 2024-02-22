Palworld Sells Over 15 Million Units on Steam, Tops 10 Million Players on Xbox - Sales

Developer Pocket Pair announced Palworld has sold over 15 million units on PC via Steam and has surpassed 10 million players on Xbox. Overall, the game has surpassed 25 million players.

The Steam sales are up from 12 million units on January 31, eight million units in under six days, seven million units sold in five days, six million units sold in four days, five million units sold in three days, four million units sold in about three days, two million units sold in in the first 24 hours and one million units sold in the first eight hours.

"The response from fans has been tremendous and it’s incredible to see the millions of players around the world enjoying Palworld," said Pocketpair CEO Takuro Mizobe in a statement on Xbox Wire. "This is just the beginning for us and Palworld, and the feedback we’re gathering while in Game Preview will allow us to continue to improve the experience for Pal Tamers across all platforms."

Palworld has set a new record for the biggest third-party launch on Xbox Game Pass, as well as for the most played third-party day one launch on Xbox Cloud Gaming. It has also nearly reached a peak of three million active daily users on Xbox.

🎉Total number of players exceeds 25 million🎉



It's been a month since #Palworld was released, thank you!



・Steam: 15 million players

・Xbox: 10 million players



We will continue to prioritize fixing bugs and preventing further cheating.



Thank you for your continued support! pic.twitter.com/LnVSqJyZsD — Palworld (@Palworld_EN) February 22, 2024

Palworld released in Early Access on the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass on January 19.

