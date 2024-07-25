Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon Sales Top 3 Million Units - Sales

/ 100 Views

by, posted 28 minutes ago

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer FromSoftware announced Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon has sold over three million units worldwide.

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in August 2023.

#ARMOREDCORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON has sold over 3 million units!

Thank you to all Ravens, new and old, who have braved the fires and flown on borrowed wings. pic.twitter.com/6pJ9LE5UmQ — ARMORED CORE (@armoredcore) July 25, 2024

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles