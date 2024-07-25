By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon Sales Top 3 Million Units

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon Sales Top 3 Million Units - Sales

by William D'Angelo , posted 28 minutes ago / 100 Views

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer FromSoftware announced Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon has sold over three million units worldwide.

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon released for the PlayStation 5Xbox Series X|SPlayStation 4Xbox One, and PC via Steam  in August 2023.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

1 Comments
Sort by Highest Rated
G2ThaUNiT (13 minutes ago)

Deserves more sales!

  • 0