Palworld Sells Over 12 Million Units on Steam, Tops 7 Million Players on Xbox - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 1,412 Views
Developer Pocket Pair announced Palworld has sold over 12 million units on PC via Steam and has surpassed seven million players on Xbox. Overall, the game has surpassed 19 million players.
The Steam sales are up from eight million units in under six days, seven million units sold in five days, six million units sold in four days, five million units sold in three days, four million units sold in about three days, two million units sold in in the first 24 hours and one million units sold in the first eight hours.
"The response from fans has been tremendous and it’s incredible to see the millions of players around the world enjoying Palworld," said Pocketpair CEO Takuro Mizobe in a statement on Xbox Wire. "This is just the beginning for us and Palworld, and the feedback we’re gathering while in Game Preview will allow us to continue to improve the experience for Pal Tamers across all platforms."
Palworld has set a new record for the biggest third-party launch on Xbox Game Pass, as well as for the most played third-party day one launch on Xbox Cloud Gaming. It has also nearly reached a peak of three million active daily users on Xbox.
🎉Total number of players exceeds 19 million🎉— Palworld (@Palworld_EN) January 31, 2024
It's been less than two weeks since #Palworld was released, thank you!
・Steam: 12 million~ copies
・Xbox: 7 million~ players
We will continue to prioritize fixing bugs!
Thank you for your continued support of #Pocketpair! pic.twitter.com/twgAeYVL07
Check out the Palworld Early Access roadmap below:
Addressing Critical Issues
- Currently, numerous bugs have been identified, and we are prioritizing fixing those.
- Sometimes, the world date may experience rollbacks.
- The loading screen may persist when trying to load into worlds.
- …and so on.
Improvements to Implement ASAP
- Key configuration improvements.
- Improvements to base Pal AI and pathing.
Planned Future Updates
- PvP
- Raid Bosses (End-Game Content)
- Pal Arena (PvP for Pals)
- Steam-Xbox Crossplay
- Various Xbox Feature Improvements
- Server Transfers and Migrations
- Improvements to the Building System
- New islands, Pals, Bosses, and Technologies.
Palworld released in Early Access on the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass on January 19.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Jeez, it was like 4 days without someone saying how many games it had sold, I was getting withdrawals. I finally got my fix.
Honestly, at this point they have all the resources needed to set the franchise for a long time. If they are smart, they will fix and balance the bugs first, and then they'll add content. Also, I hope they aren't afraid of expanding their workforce for this.
Wonder if the studio will manage to keep content updates going and keep interest - Fall Guys and Among Us failed to do that in time, but then, those games had shorter attention spans/gameplay loops.
Yeah I was about to say Survival games can go a long time without any meaningful content updates, or even work properly, and not have a huge drop off in players. Steam concurrent player counts appear to have already peaked, so it'll be interesting to see where Palworld levels off at.
Still not on PlayStation... XBox arranging some sort of deal?
The game is in early access on gamepass. Now I'm not sure if you seen the reviews or comparisons but the Xbox version is kinda broken. Its not really in a state where I would recommend paying for it.
There is no deal that would prevent this from coming to PlayStation... but smart money says its not coming to PSPlus and that they need to get it to pass certification first before they can sell it. This means that PS players will probably have to wait for the game to finish cooking first and actually release.
They developed for PC&Xbox and apparently didn't before consider PS and have problems that show some technical issues on the platforms they released - this clearly indicates they will not be releasing a PS version two weeks or a month later. Will be months with capital s. I think with this much success they now will want to make one, but it will not happen quickly.
EDIT: Also, as far as I heard PS doesn't release early access so the game needs a final release first and that wil take time given it's state. Maybe they consider PS version for the final launch, but that actually may take time.
It's insanely rare, but PS has previously had early access titles. There was a game called Temtem back in 2020. Ironically looks VERY similar to Pokémon xD but I believe it's actually an MMO. It had a PC only early access launch early in 2020 but on console at the end of 2020, it had its early access launch exclusively on PS5. It wasn't until its 1.0 release in 2022 that it finally released on Xbox and Switch.
Most likely will happen again in Palworld's case.
Think Palworld just showed Larian Studios that you can do GP and still be incredibly successful.