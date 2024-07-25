Powerful Pro Baseball and Nintendo World Championships Debut on the Japanese Charts - Sales

Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025 (NS) has debuted in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 166,947 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending July 21, 2024. The PlayStation 4 version debuted in second place with sales of 49,210 units.

Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition (NS) debuted in third place with sales of 27,391 units. Mistonia no Kibou: The Lost Delight (NS) debuted in ninth place with sales of 5,276 units.

Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD (NS) is in fourth place with sales of 11,913 units, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is in fifth place with sales of 10,710 units and Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) is in sixth place with sales of 7,906 units.

Minecraft (NS) is in seventh place with sales of 6,373 units, Luigi’s Mansion 3 (NS) is in eighth place with sales of 5,345 units, and Super Mario Bros. Wonder (NS) is in 10th place with sales of 5,103 units.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 66,503 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 38,255 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 4,736 units, and the PlayStation 4 sold 266 units.

Here are the best-selling games in Japan:

[NSW] Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025 (Konami, 07/18/24) – 166,947 (New) [PS4] Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025 (Konami, 07/18/24) – 49,210 (New) [NSW] Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition (Nintendo, 07/18/24) – 27,391 (New) [NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD (Nintendo, 06/27/24) – 11,913 (150,591) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 10,710 (5,911,425) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 7,906 (7,842,609) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 6,373 (3,571,663) [NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Nintendo, 10/31/19) – 5,345 (1,007,557) [NSW] Mistonia no Kibou: The Lost Delight (Idea Factory, 07/18/24) – 5,276 (New) [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 5,103 (1,891,314)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch OLED Model – 45,108 (7,570,170) PlayStation 5 – 30,949 (5,035,859) Switch Lite – 15,003 (5,944,666) Switch – 6,392 (19,834,946) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 7,306 (817,787) Xbox Series X – 4,268 (291,291) Xbox Series S – 468 (316,649) PlayStation 4 – 266 (7,928,041)

