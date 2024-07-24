EA Sports FC 24 Was the Best-Selling Game in Europe in First Half of 2024 - Sales

posted 2 hours ago

Electronic Arts' EA Sports FC 24 was the best-selling game in Europe in the first half of 2024, according to GfK data.

"According to the cross-platform half-year analysis by GfK Entertainment, EA Sports FC 24 was the most successful video game across Europe in the first six months of 2024," reads the press release from GfK. "The sports simulation from Electronic Arts not only topped the overall charts, but also claimed the number one spot in all 17 countries surveyed, including France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom."

Super Mario Bros. Wonder was the second best-selling game in Europe from January to June 2024, followed by Mario Kart 8 Deluxe in third place.

Other games to enter the top three in individual countries in Europe includes Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Princess Peach: Showtime!, NHL 24, Minecraft, Grand Theft Auto V, and Hogwarts Legacy.

The data collected by GfK includes physical game sales of computer and video games in Austria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Slovakia, Sweden, Switzerland, Spain, and the UK.

