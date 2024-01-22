Palworld Sells Over 5 Million Units in 3 Days - Sales

/ 243 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Developer Pocket Pair announced Palworld has sold over five million units in three days since it released in Early Access last Friday.

This figure is up from four million units in about three days, two million units sold in in the first 24 hours and one million units sold in the first eight hours.

"Palworld has sold over 5 million copies in only 3 days!," said the developer. "Thank you soooo much! In addition, thank you for all the illustrations on PalworldArt and videos on PalClips from all over the world!"

Palworld released in Early Access on the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass on January 19.

#Palworld has sold over 5 million copies in only 3 days!



Thank you soooo much!

In addition, thank you for all the illustrations on #PalworldArt and videos on #PalClips from all over the world!



Please leave a review if you've been enjoying your time in Palworld!#Pocketpair pic.twitter.com/wyq5HlNDHZ — Palworld (@Palworld_EN) January 22, 2024

Read details on the game below:

Palworld is an open-world survival crafting game that supports up to 32 players and is set in a world where mysterious creatures called “Pals” live.

Along your adventures, you will encounter many Pals. Capture them, make them work, fight, breed and even sell them. You can adventure in a large world alongside your Pals.

Over 100 Pals

In Palworld, mysterious creatures called “Pal” live in the wild. There are also many rare pals such as subspecies, bosses, legends, lucky pals, etc. Additionally, more Pals will continue to be added in future updates.

Capture and Train Pals

Every pal has a special skill for you to utilize. There are also Pals that can fly and Pals that can use guns!

Vast Open World and many Dungeons to Explore

There are various areas such as plains, deserts, snowy mountains, and volcanoes, and the pals living there are all different. There are also many dungeons with hidden treasures and special pals. Set out on a great adventure in search of unknown treasures and unknown pals.

Fight Against Leaders of Hostile Factions and Field Bosses

As you explore the vast open world, you may come across giant Pals. In addition, each biome has a hostile faction based there, whose leaders stand in your way and won’t back down without a fight.

Fight Alongside Pals using a Wide Variety of Weapons

From traditional weapons such as bows and swords to modern weapons such as assault rifles and rocket launchers. Some pals can use heavy weapons such as Gatling guns and missile launchers!

Build a Base

Leave production, farming, cooking, power generation, etc. to your pals. Pals work in ways that suit their personalities. However, pals are also living creatures like us. If you forget to give them food and rest, it will negatively affect their motivation.

Supports Multiplayer for up to 32 Players

Palworld can be played alone as well as multiplayer. By forming a guild and cooperating with your friends, you can adventure together towards a common goal. Player Battles will be implemented in a future update.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles