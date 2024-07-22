Luigi's Mansion 2 HD Remains in 1st Place on the French Charts - Sales

Luigi's Mansion 2 HD (NS) has remained in first place on the French charts for week 28, 2024, according to SELL.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) remained in second place and Super Mario Bros. Wonder (NS) remained in third place. Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) re-entered the top five in fourth place and Princess Peach: Showtime! (NS) dropped one spot to fourth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

EA Sports FC 24 Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Hogwarts Legacy F1 24

Xbox Series X|S

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III - Cross-Gen Edition EA Sports FC 24 Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Assassin's Creed Mirage - Deluxe Edition Hogwarts Legacy

PS4 EA Sports FC 24 Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition Hogwarts Legacy Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III - Cross-Gen Edition The Crew Motorfest Xbox One Hogwarts Legacy Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition The Crew Motorfest Red Dead Redemption 2 The Quarry Nintendo Switch Luigi's Mansion 2 HD Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Super Mario Bros. Wonder Animal Crossing: New Horizons Princess Peach: Showtime! PC Microsoft Flight Simulator - Premium Deluxe Edition EA Sports FC 24 Minecraft Java & Bedrock Plants Vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2 Football Manager 2024

