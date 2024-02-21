Tales of Arise Sales Top 3 Million Units - News

Bandai Namco announced Tales of Arise has has sold over three million units worldwide.

"Over 3 Million of you have shown your support for Tales Of Arise," said Bandai Namco. "Thank you for helping to keep the flame alive!"

This figure is up from 2.7 million units sold in November 2023, two million units shipped in April 2022, 1.5 million units in late October 2021 and 1 million units in mid-September 2021.

Over 3 Million of you have shown your support for #TalesOfArise. Thank you for helping to keep the flame alive! pic.twitter.com/rbbsBtGBIB — Tales of Series (@TalesofSeries) February 21, 2024

Tales of Arise released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in September 2021.

