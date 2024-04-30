By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Rumor: Call of Duty 2024 to Release in October, Avowed in November and Indiana Jones in December

by William D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 727 Views

Microsoft this week announced the Xbox Game Showcase will return on June 9, followed by a "Redacted" Direct that will feature a "special deep-dive into the next installment of a beloved franchise.

The Verge is reporting the "Redacted" Direct will be about the next installment in the Call of Duty franchise, according to sources familiar with the company’s plans.

The report is also claiming Bethesda is targeting to release the Shattered Space story expansion for Starfield in September and Activision plans to release Call of Duty 2024 in October. Avowed and Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 will likely launch in November and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle in December.

The Verge is also claiming Microsoft plans to announce a new Gears of War game at the Xbox Game Showcase.

The Xbox Game Showcase will feature games from across first-party Xbox studios - Activision, Blizzard, Bethesda, and Xbox Game Studios, as well as games from third-party partners.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.


Bandorr (3 hours ago)

Feels rushed. Are they aiming for Christmas sales?

  • +1
G2ThaUNiT Bandorr (3 hours ago)

What exactly is feeling rushed? Treyarch had an extra year of development on their CoD game, which never happens, and all the other games we've known about for at least several years with many asking annoyingly where they were this whole time. Avowed alone was announced 4 years ago.

Even Indiana Jones we've known about for over 3 years now and will be nearly 4 years if the December release window turns out to be true.

  • +3
Bandorr G2ThaUNiT (2 hours ago)

Three big games in three months. Seems rushed.

  • 0
G2ThaUNiT Bandorr (2 hours ago)

If you're viewing it in the traditional sense of major AAA exclusive release followed by a major marketing campaign, then yeah, I can see how it can come off as rushed, but Xbox doesn't operate the same as Nintendo or Sony do.

Everything is going into Game Pass, so release spacing doesn't really matter when the games are always going to be in Game Pass anyway, but also, what better way to take advantage of your competitors not having a major tentpole release this holiday season than releasing multiple major releases with a blitzkrieg of Xbox marketing all over the place throughout the entire holiday season that will also include the latest CoD?

Nintendo seems likely to release the Switch 2 early next year and Sony will no doubt be back on track with their major first party releases next year as well along with a newly released Pro model, so Xbox has to do everything in their power to gain as much traction as they possibly can. No better time to do that than releasing multiple high-profile games in quick succession when they more or less will have the full spotlight this holiday.

  • +4
Imaginedvl Bandorr (3 hours ago)

How are you getting this feeling?
If anything those games took a lot of time to come out since announced.

There is always something wrong in every possible ways Microsoft is announcing something. People will find or make up something negative to focus on. This is nuts lol

  • 0
Bandorr Imaginedvl (2 hours ago)

The first sentence was good. A question into the thought process of you are are having a discussion with.

The rest comes off as someone that needs therapy for their victim complex.
Releasing three big games in three months feels rushed.

  • +1
Hardstuck-Platinum Imaginedvl (1 hour ago)

His comment was literally only 8 words, and in those very few words you managed to find an attack on Xbox.

  • 0
EpicRandy Bandorr (1 hour ago)

That's actually only 1 Xbox Game Studio title, 1 Zenimax title, and 1 ABK title.

With the number of studios/dev teams MS have now my feeling is that such holiday line up will repeat without having to rush anything.

  • 0
smroadkill15 (3 hours ago)

Certainly a stacked Holiday and Fall release schedule for Xbox. Curious to see if they have anything unannounced for this year.

  • +1
G2ThaUNiT (5 hours ago)

Damn! Towerborne, Ara: History Untold, and Age of Mythology: Retold are also scheduled for the second half of the year lol. There's even a chance Forza Horizon 6 could be coming out this year too as 3 years has been the longest between releases so far.

  • +1
j2001m G2ThaUNiT (3 hours ago)

Hi I think Forza Horizon 6 will be 2026 and come out for next Xbox gen

  • -1
Imaginedvl j2001m (3 hours ago)

What make you think that?

  • +1
smroadkill15 j2001m (2 hours ago)

2025 at the latest.

  • 0
The Fury (3 hours ago)

Holy... a CoD releasing this year?... nah, I don't believe it.

  • 0
V-r0cK (4 hours ago)

If it doesn't have Treyarch's standard zombie mode then I'm not interested

  • 0