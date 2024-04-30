Rumor: Call of Duty 2024 to Release in October, Avowed in November and Indiana Jones in December - News

Microsoft this week announced the Xbox Game Showcase will return on June 9, followed by a "Redacted" Direct that will feature a "special deep-dive into the next installment of a beloved franchise.

The Verge is reporting the "Redacted" Direct will be about the next installment in the Call of Duty franchise, according to sources familiar with the company’s plans.

The report is also claiming Bethesda is targeting to release the Shattered Space story expansion for Starfield in September and Activision plans to release Call of Duty 2024 in October. Avowed and Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 will likely launch in November and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle in December.

The Verge is also claiming Microsoft plans to announce a new Gears of War game at the Xbox Game Showcase.

The Xbox Game Showcase will feature games from across first-party Xbox studios - Activision, Blizzard, Bethesda, and Xbox Game Studios, as well as games from third-party partners.

