Rumor: Call of Duty 2024 to Release in October, Avowed in November and Indiana Jones in December - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 727 Views
Microsoft this week announced the Xbox Game Showcase will return on June 9, followed by a "Redacted" Direct that will feature a "special deep-dive into the next installment of a beloved franchise.
The Verge is reporting the "Redacted" Direct will be about the next installment in the Call of Duty franchise, according to sources familiar with the company’s plans.
The report is also claiming Bethesda is targeting to release the Shattered Space story expansion for Starfield in September and Activision plans to release Call of Duty 2024 in October. Avowed and Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 will likely launch in November and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle in December.
The Verge is also claiming Microsoft plans to announce a new Gears of War game at the Xbox Game Showcase.
The Xbox Game Showcase will feature games from across first-party Xbox studios - Activision, Blizzard, Bethesda, and Xbox Game Studios, as well as games from third-party partners.
Feels rushed. Are they aiming for Christmas sales?
What exactly is feeling rushed? Treyarch had an extra year of development on their CoD game, which never happens, and all the other games we've known about for at least several years with many asking annoyingly where they were this whole time. Avowed alone was announced 4 years ago.
Even Indiana Jones we've known about for over 3 years now and will be nearly 4 years if the December release window turns out to be true.
If you're viewing it in the traditional sense of major AAA exclusive release followed by a major marketing campaign, then yeah, I can see how it can come off as rushed, but Xbox doesn't operate the same as Nintendo or Sony do.
Everything is going into Game Pass, so release spacing doesn't really matter when the games are always going to be in Game Pass anyway, but also, what better way to take advantage of your competitors not having a major tentpole release this holiday season than releasing multiple major releases with a blitzkrieg of Xbox marketing all over the place throughout the entire holiday season that will also include the latest CoD?
Nintendo seems likely to release the Switch 2 early next year and Sony will no doubt be back on track with their major first party releases next year as well along with a newly released Pro model, so Xbox has to do everything in their power to gain as much traction as they possibly can. No better time to do that than releasing multiple high-profile games in quick succession when they more or less will have the full spotlight this holiday.
How are you getting this feeling?
If anything those games took a lot of time to come out since announced.
There is always something wrong in every possible ways Microsoft is announcing something. People will find or make up something negative to focus on. This is nuts lol
The first sentence was good. A question into the thought process of you are are having a discussion with.
The rest comes off as someone that needs therapy for their victim complex.
Releasing three big games in three months feels rushed.
His comment was literally only 8 words, and in those very few words you managed to find an attack on Xbox.
Certainly a stacked Holiday and Fall release schedule for Xbox. Curious to see if they have anything unannounced for this year.
Damn! Towerborne, Ara: History Untold, and Age of Mythology: Retold are also scheduled for the second half of the year lol. There's even a chance Forza Horizon 6 could be coming out this year too as 3 years has been the longest between releases so far.