Hi-Fi Rush Rated for the Nintendo Switch

posted 5 hours ago

Xbox in February announced it would be releasing four of its Xbox console exclusives - Pentiment, Hi-Fi Rush, Grounded, and Sea of Thieves - on other platforms. All four games would get a release on PlayStation, however, only Pentiment and Grounded were announced for the Nintendo Switch.

The Pan European Game Information (PEGI) board has now rated Hi-Fi Rush for the Nintendo Switch, suggesting a Switch version of the game is in development.

Hi-Fi Rush released for the Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass in January 2023, followed by the PlayStation 5 in March 2024.

