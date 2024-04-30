Housemarque Announces Returnal Graphic Novel - News

PlayStation first-party studio, Housemarque, yesterday teased an announcement for today, April 30, which marks the three year anniversary of the release of the developer's last game, Returnal, on the PlayStation 5.

Housemarque celebrating three years of Returnal has announced a graphic novel called Returnal: Fallen Asteria, as well as a Returnal artbook. The 88-page graphic novel will release in paperback on bookstore shelves on October 22 and in comic shops on October 23.

View an animated comic video of Returnal: Fallen Asteria below:

Another year, another cycle.



The Third time around, extra loot is exposed with Dark Horse flair.



-Returnal: Fallen Asteria, Graphic Novel

-Returnal Artbook

-Fallen Asteria, Animated Adaptation https://t.co/Wa5bDhVl60



👩‍🚀 pic.twitter.com/D4uPNkHXRj — Housemarque (@Housemarque) April 30, 2024

