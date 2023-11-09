Tales of Arise Sales Top 2.7 Million Units - Sales

Tales of series producer Yusuke Tomizawa in an interview with 4Gamer announced Tales of Arise has has sold over 2.7 million units worldwide.

"There were a large number of new players and those who played the game for the first time in a while, and the game sold more than 2.7 million copies worldwide, an unprecedented number for a single Tales title," said Tomizawa.

This figure is up from two million units shipped in April 2022, 1.5 million units in late October 2021 and 1 million units in mid-September 2021.

Tales of Arise released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in September 2021.

