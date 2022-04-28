Tales of Arise Ships 2 Million Units - Sales

Bandai Namco announced Tales of Arise has shipped over 2 million units worldwide. The figure includes digital sales.

This figure is up from 1.5 million units late October 2021 and 1 million units in mid-September.

Tales of Arise launched for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on September 10 worldwide.

