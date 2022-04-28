Tales of Arise Ships 2 Million Units - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 309 Views
Bandai Namco announced Tales of Arise has shipped over 2 million units worldwide. The figure includes digital sales.
This figure is up from 1.5 million units late October 2021 and 1 million units in mid-September.
Tales of Arise launched for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on September 10 worldwide.
Tales of Arise has reached 2 million copies sold!
We are so grateful for your precious support. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/mUWJH1t0wv
What's the highest selling Tales game?
Either way, 2 million is a big milestone to a lot of franchises. Glad to hear this one is doing so well. It's been a fun game from what I've played so far.
Symphonia should still be the best selling entry, wikipedia lists it as 2.4 mil, but not 100 % sure the source on that is reliable. It is certain however that the original versions sold 1.6 mil and the PS3 and PC releases should have contributed a good deal too so it's probably in the right ballpark.
with 2m in under a year, its more or less certain this game will pass it and eventually reach 3m. Great news for the franchise.
Actually after checking a bit more it turns out Vesperia is probably highest. When the series reached 25 mil total, Bandai tweeted that it's total sales were 2.88m including both original and remaster.