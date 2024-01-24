Palworld Early Access Roadmap Revealed - News

Developer Pocket Pair has revealed the Early Access roadmap of updates and improvements coming to Palworld, which has sold over seven million units in five days.

"We would like to share with you our roadmap for Palworld," said Pocket Pair. "Sales have far exceeded the development team's expectations, and we are currently experiencing many problems due to excessive access congestion, among other challenges. We will prioritize improving this issue first, and then move on to implementing new in-game features. Thank you for your understanding."

The developer will first address critical issues. This includes bug fixes, world dates that may rollback, load screens that may persist, as well as improvements to the configuration and base Pal AI and pathing.

Future updates include Xbox and Steam cross-play, PvP, Raid Bosses, Pal Arena, Xbox feature improvements, server transfers and migrations, improvements to the build system, as well as new islands, Pals, Bosses, and Technologies.

Check out the Palworld Early Access roadmap below:

Addressing Critical Issues

Currently, numerous bugs have been identified, and we are prioritizing fixing those.

Sometimes, the world date may experience rollbacks.

The loading screen may persist when trying to load into worlds.

…and so on.

Improvements to Implement ASAP

Key configuration improvements.

Improvements to base Pal AI and pathing.

Planned Future Updates

PvP

Raid Bosses (End-Game Content)

Pal Arena (PvP for Pals)

Steam-Xbox Crossplay

Various Xbox Feature Improvements

Server Transfers and Migrations

Improvements to the Building System

New islands, Pals, Bosses, and Technologies.

Palworld released in Early Access on the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass on January 19.

