Death Stranding 2: On The Beach Debuts in 1st on the Swiss Charts

posted 8 hours ago

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach has debuted in first place on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 26th week of 2025.

Minecraft and EA Sports FC 25 are down one spot each to second and third places, respectively. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe remained in fourth place, while Mario Kart World dropped two spots to fifth place.

The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom remained in sixth place, Super Mario Party Jamboree re-entered the top 10 in seventh place, and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 fell three spots to eighth place.

Super Mario Odyssey re-entered the top 10 in ninth place and The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild rounds out the top 10.

There are a total of six Nintendo games titles in the top 10, three multiplatform games, and one PlayStation game.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland: Death Stranding 2: On The Beach - NEW Minecraft EA Sports FC 25 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Mario Kart World The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Super Mario Party Jamboree Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Super Mario Odyssey The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild

