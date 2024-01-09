PSN Had a Record 123 Million Active Users in December 2023 - News

Sony during its CES 2023 press conference on Monday announced a new record was set on the PlayStation Network with over 123 million monthly active users in December 2023.

The previous record was 112 million monthly active users in December 2022.

View Sony's CES 2024 press conference below:

Sony last month announced the PlayStation 5 surpassed 50 million units as of the week ending December 9, 2023. To compare, the PlayStation 4 reached 50 million units sold in 160 weeks, while it has taken the PS5 161 weeks.

The PlayStation 5 had sold over 40 million in July 2023, 30 million units in December 2022, 20 million units in June 2022 and 10 million units in July 2021.

