Sony: PS5 Sales Top 20 Million Units

Sony Interactive Entertainment has told GamesIndustry the PlayStation has sold over 20 million units worldwide.
"We are thrilled to share that Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) has sold more than 20 million PlayStation 5 consoles globally," said the SVP Head of Global Sales and Business Operations at Sony Interactive Entertainment Veronica Rogers.
"Since PS5's launch, our teams have worked tirelessly to deliver a truly next-gen gaming console that has won the world over and the we want to take this time to thank the fans for their support. Your passion for the PlayStation brand is what drives us and what inspires us to innovate new technology, engineer the future of gaming, and continue creating the best place to play.
"To those fans who have yet to get their hands on a console, please know that we are planning on a significant ramp-up in PS5 production this year and we are working endlessly to make sure that PlayStation 5 is available for everyone who wants one."
Sony had previously announced it had shipped 19.3 million PlayStation 5 consoles as of March 31, 2022.
As others have pointed out, VGChartz estimates are through May 21, which we have PS5 at 19.83 million as of that date. The PS5 either hit 20 million the final week of May or first week of June. Sony didn't specify what day it hit the milestone, like it did with 10 million.
Given the fact that VGChartz estimates are at 19.83M as of May 21st, it looks like they are pretty spot on with their estimate.
PS5 still has it's work cut out for it in regards to taking out total PS2 sales but this is a great start. Wouldn't be surprised if one day it does.
The heck happened with all these deleted comments? Anyway, I'm sure Sony wanted to make this announcement way earlier but the chip shortage is really stunting their growth. Congrats to the 20M, hopefully things change soon for production.
Pretty impressive given that it’s still hard to find these in store shelves. I have never seen a PS5 console in the wild. Hopefully they’ll have them in steady supply once FF16 drops.
they have passed 20million sales because thats how many have hit the shelves! if 25+ million hit the shelves their numbers would have passed 25 million!
I feel like it has reached the milestone really fast and really slow at the same time. If there was a normal supply, it would have reached it ages ago.
The next couple of quarters are going to be very interesting for PS5 considering the 18M sales forecast for this fiscal year. Especially if GoW:R drops this year while their direct competition has nothing for the entire year, Sony is going to have a great holiday.
Seems like VGC is undertacking by a very slim margin, congrats on keeping up on the adjustments.
Hard to say. Sony didn't provide the date the PS5 topped 20 million units. If it was the last week of May, sure we would be a hair too low. If it is this current week we would be spot on.
Very true, I do remember past announcements the day being like couple weeks before the announcement itself. But a hair off or spot on is basically the same on being an estimative tracking the team work was superb. We don't have similar announcements from MS (and from Nintendo we have theirs quarterly or annual results) but if VGC is getting also within 5 to 10% margin on Xbox we can only say congratulations and keep up the terrific work.
Sony on July 28 announced the PS5 sold 10 million on July 18. That would be a 10 day difference, which would put 20 million un the final week of May if that still holds true.
There was a lot more PS5 stock in the US and parts of Europe in the final week of May, so we were always going to show far more PS5's sold in the final week of the month. If not enough to hit 20 million, it would mean a very tiny adjustment to make sure we hit 20 million. Unless Sony reveals PS5 hit 20 million this week (first week of June).