Sony: PS5 Sales Top 20 Million Units

Sony Interactive Entertainment has told GamesIndustry the PlayStation has sold over 20 million units worldwide.

"We are thrilled to share that Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) has sold more than 20 million PlayStation 5 consoles globally," said the SVP Head of Global Sales and Business Operations at Sony Interactive Entertainment Veronica Rogers.

"Since PS5's launch, our teams have worked tirelessly to deliver a truly next-gen gaming console that has won the world over and the we want to take this time to thank the fans for their support. Your passion for the PlayStation brand is what drives us and what inspires us to innovate new technology, engineer the future of gaming, and continue creating the best place to play.

"To those fans who have yet to get their hands on a console, please know that we are planning on a significant ramp-up in PS5 production this year and we are working endlessly to make sure that PlayStation 5 is available for everyone who wants one."

Sony had previously announced it had shipped 19.3 million PlayStation 5 consoles as of March 31, 2022.

