Sony: PS5 Sales Top 30 Million Units Worldwide, December Biggest PS5 Sales Month Yet

Sony Interactive Entertainment President and CEO Jim Ryan during Sony's CES 2023 showcase announced the PlayStation 5 has sold over 30 million units worldwide.
Sony previously announced the PlayStation 5 had sold over 20 million units in June 2022 and 10 million units in July 2021.
Ryan also announced December was the biggest month ever for PlayStation 5 sales.
VGChartz latest estimates are through December 10 and with three weeks left of 2022 VGChartz estimates have PlayStation 5 at 28.97 million units. By the end of 2022 VGChartz estimates will put PlayStation 5 sales well over 30 million units worldwide.
The question is how much more than 30mil did it reach. I guess if VGChartz has it at 31 or 32mil at the end of the year we won't know how close it is to the real number.
Right now we are on track to have it around 31 million at the end of the year. We will see how close our estimates are once Sony releases its quarterly report. Though there will be a gap between the shipped figures and sell-through as it takes time to ship consoles worldwide and I am seeing reports that PS5s aren't selling out nearly as fast as before as stock improves.
30 million is very impressive. In a few months it will surpass Nintendo 64 lifetime sales numbers (33million).
PS5 is probably a bit overtracked it seems, we will know for sure when the quarterly report hits. Otherwise they would have said 31 million.
As the article says they previously announced when it reached 10 and 20 million, so it's almost certainly just to say they have crossed the 30m milestone, to announce "more than" 31 or 32 million would have been a bit weirder, especially when they've got a shipment report coming up anyways.
more than 30 million is very vague it could be 31 or 32 million units, just wait for the quarterly report
More than could means that they didn't reach 35 millions but somewhere in between.