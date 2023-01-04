Sony: PS5 Sales Top 30 Million Units Worldwide, December Biggest PS5 Sales Month Yet - Sales

posted 8 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment President and CEO Jim Ryan during Sony's CES 2023 showcase announced the PlayStation 5 has sold over 30 million units worldwide.

Sony previously announced the PlayStation 5 had sold over 20 million units in June 2022 and 10 million units in July 2021.

Ryan also announced December was the biggest month ever for PlayStation 5 sales.

VGChartz latest estimates are through December 10 and with three weeks left of 2022 VGChartz estimates have PlayStation 5 at 28.97 million units. By the end of 2022 VGChartz estimates will put PlayStation 5 sales well over 30 million units worldwide.

