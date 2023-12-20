Sony: PS5 Sales Top 50 Million Units as of December 9 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 1,494 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced the PlayStation 5 has sold over 50 million units as of the week ending December 9, 2023.
To compare, the PlayStation 4 reached 50 million units sold in 160 weeks, while it has taken the PS5 161 weeks.
Sony previously announced the PlayStation 5 had sold over 40 million in July 2023, 30 million units in December 2022, 20 million units in June 2022 and 10 million units in July 2021.
"Achieving this PS5 sales milestone is a testament to the unwavering support of the global PlayStation community and their passion for the incredible experiences created by the talented developers from PlayStation Studios and our partners," said Sony Interactive Entertainment President and CEO Jim Ryan.
"We’re grateful for all of our players who have joined the PS5 journey so far, and we’re thrilled that this is the first holiday season since launch that we have a full supply of PS5 consoles – so anyone who wants to get one can get one."
Sony also announced sales for the PS5 set a new record for the most PlayStation consoles sold through to consumers in the month of November.
It shouldn't take long for it to surpass the sales of the Xbox One and the NES.
50 million in 3 years? PS5 should be able to pass PS4 in a few more years!
As mentioned in the article, PS4 sold even faster.
True, but as Trunks mentioned below, PS4 was 2 months ahead of the PS5 just this past July and managed to be narrowed down to PS4 being ahead by just 1 week within a matter of 5 months. That was a FAST turnaround. I doubt that momentum will slow any time soon.
GTAV likely sending sales into the stratosphere will certainly help a good bit come 2025.
It's absolutely wild that even with a global pandemic and Nintendo's Blue Ocean Strategies (in very different ways with Wii U and Switch) that PS5 and Xbox Series X/S are selling nearly identical YTD with PS4 and Xbox One. I'm sure Sony is pleased, but Microsoft was likely hoping to have cracked over 30 million by now.
I've got a new video up on YouTube going over the PS5 selling 50 million units. Feel free to watch me waffle on for nearly 10 minutes. If you want to show some support hit the like button, leave a comment, and subscribe.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9CxjGs93P90
So is the PS5 slightly over tracked on VGC or am I missing something? I guess week ending December 9th is quite broad so it could have surpassed 50m the first day of that week.
Yes its too broad to pinpoint exactly. I think its more likely that VGChartz is almost dead on exactly which is quite an achievement in itself. Congrats to William and the team!
We are either right on track or slightly overtracked. Once more of the December data comes in next month I will see where we are. If we are overtracked I will make sure to adjust to ensure we have the PS5 crossing 50M for the week ending December 9.
Sony's numbers, which are not 100% always the case, are actually 50 million sold through to consumers (as in full sales), and not shipped numbers, which is what VGChartz tracks. Something to keep in mind as far as being overtracked.