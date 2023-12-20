Sony: PS5 Sales Top 50 Million Units as of December 9 - Sales

/ 1,494 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced the PlayStation 5 has sold over 50 million units as of the week ending December 9, 2023.

To compare, the PlayStation 4 reached 50 million units sold in 160 weeks, while it has taken the PS5 161 weeks.

Sony previously announced the PlayStation 5 had sold over 40 million in July 2023, 30 million units in December 2022, 20 million units in June 2022 and 10 million units in July 2021.

"Achieving this PS5 sales milestone is a testament to the unwavering support of the global PlayStation community and their passion for the incredible experiences created by the talented developers from PlayStation Studios and our partners," said Sony Interactive Entertainment President and CEO Jim Ryan.

"We’re grateful for all of our players who have joined the PS5 journey so far, and we’re thrilled that this is the first holiday season since launch that we have a full supply of PS5 consoles – so anyone who wants to get one can get one."

Sony also announced sales for the PS5 set a new record for the most PlayStation consoles sold through to consumers in the month of November.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles