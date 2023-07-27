Sony: PS5 Sales Top 40 Million Units as of July 16 - Sales

Sony Interactive Entertainment President and CEO Jim Ryan announced the PlayStation 5 has sold over 40 million units as of the week ending July 16, 2023.

To compare, the PlayStation 4 reached 40 million units sold two months faster in May 2016. The PS4 remains the fastest-selling PlayStation console to reach 40 million units sold.

Sony previously announced the PlayStation 5 had sold over 30 million units in December 2022, 20 million units in June 2022 and 10 million units in July 2021.

"We launched PlayStation 5 in November 2020 and the world was in a strange and different place than when we announced the console in 2019," reads the blog post from Ryan. "Despite the unprecedented challenges of COVID, our teams and our partners worked diligently to deliver PS5 on time.

"We continued to face headwinds with the pandemic, and it took months for supply chains to normalize so we could have the inventory to keep up with demand. For more months than I care to remember, we kept thanking our community for their patience while working through these issues. But now PS5 supply is well-stocked and we are seeing that pent up demand finally being met.

"With the support of PlayStation fans, we have reached a milestone of 40 million PS5 consoles sold through to gamers since launch. Thank you so much to our community of gamers – without you this would have been an impossible task.

"PS5 launched with the best catalog of games in our history and the momentum for great content keeps getting stronger. From innovative indie games to AAA blockbusters, there are more than 2,500 PS5 games now available, and it has never been a better time to experience PS5 In the last two months alone, we have seen incredible new games from our partners, including Final Fantasy XVI, Diablo IV, and Street Fighter 6."

He added, "We developed PS5 with our community at the forefront of our thinking, which led us to deliver innovations like the adaptive triggers and haptic feedback in the DualSense controller, as well as PlayStation VR2. PlayStation Studios and our third-party partners have jumped in to take advantage of these capabilities and expand their creative toolkit to deliver a generational leap in the experiences they bring to gamers."

Sony had previously shared a breakdown of sell-through figures of the PS5 for every quarter since launch (followed by lifetime sell-through figures):

Q4 2020 - 4.4M

Q1 2021 - 3.2M (7.6M)

Q2 2021 - 2.3M (9.9M)

Q3 2021 - 3.2M (13.1M)

Q4 2021 - 4.0M (17.1M)

Q1 2022 - 2.0M (19.1M)

Q2 2022 - 2.3M (21.4M)

Q2 2022 - 3.0M (24.4M)

Q4 2022 - 6.6M (31.0M)

Q1 2023 - 5.0M (36.0M)

July 16 2023 - 4.0M (40.0M)

