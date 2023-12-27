PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for January 2024 Announced - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment has revealed the PlayStation Plus monthly games for December 2023. The games will be available starting on Tuesday, January 2, 2025 until Monday, February 5, 2024.

The three PlayStation Plus monthly games are A Plague Tale: Requiem for the PS5, Evil West for the PS5 and PS4, and Nobody Saves the World for the PS5 and PS4.

Alongside the Monthly Games lineup, the exclusive Warframe Syrinx Collection PlayStation Plus pack will be available on January 2. It includes multiple weapons, armor and items for the free-to-play science-fiction multiplayer action game.

Read details on the games below:

A Plague Tale: Requiem | PS5

In this sequel to award-winning adventure, A Plague Tale: Innocence, Amicia and Hugo travel far south to new regions and vibrant cities after escaping their devastated homeland. There, they attempt to start a new life and control Hugo’s curse. But, when Hugo’s powers reawaken, death and destruction return in a flood of devouring rats. Forced to flee once more, the siblings place their hopes in a prophesized island that may hold the key to saving Hugo. Discover the cost of saving those you love in a desperate struggle for survival, overcoming foes and challenges with a variety of weapons, tools and unearthly powers.

Evil West | PS4, PS5

A dark menace consumes the American frontier. As one of the last agents in a top secret vampire-hunting institute, you are the final line between humanity and a deep-rooted terror that now emerges from the shadows. Unleash hell with your firearms, lightning-fueled gauntlet and gadgets. Kill bloodthirsty monstrosities in style as a lone hunter or in co-op with a friend. Explore and fight in a narrative-driven campaign while upgrading your weapons and hunting tools. Unlock new perks to evolve your monster-slaying mastery, crafting your own playstyle to defeat the supernatural hordes.

Nobody Saves the World | PS4, PS5

When the ancient Calamity re-awakens, who can save the world? Nobody! (That’s you, you’re Nobody.) Master the art of transformation to become a Slug, Ghost, Dragon, and more in this new take on action RPGs from the creators of Guacamelee. Complete quests to discover and swap between 15+ varied and distinct Forms, with each offering its own set of quests, which you can complete in creative ways. Mix and match abilities in unexpected ways to unlock and complete even MORE challenging quests. Explore a vast overworld – on your own or with a friend online – while clearing shape-shifting dungeons in an effort to stop The Calamity and save the world!

Warframe: Syrinx Collection – exclusive PlayStation Plus Pack

In addition to the Monthly Games lineup, January 2 will also see the release of the Warframe Syrinx Collection. This exclusive PlayStation Plus pack contains multiple weapons, armor and items for Digital Extremes’ F2P sci-fi multiplayer action title. Once downloaded, they’ll all be available in your in-game Warframe inventory immediately, regardless of whether you’re a new or returning player.

The pack includes:

Syrinx Chest Plate

Syrinx Shoulder Plates

Syrinx Leg Plates

Baza Rifle

Cassowar Polearm

Storm Color Palette

Essential Base Damage Mod Bundle

Essential Critical Damage Mod Bundle

2x Orokin Catalysts

170 Platinum

7-Day Affinity Booster

7-Day Credit Booster

You’ll be able to find and download this pack in addition to the PlayStation Plus Monthly Games line up on PlayStation Store. Download Warframe from PlayStation Store to access.

