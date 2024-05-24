By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Rumor: Doom: The Dark Ages to be Announced at Xbox Games Showcase

Rumor: Doom: The Dark Ages to be Announced at Xbox Games Showcase - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 991 Views

A new Doom game looks like it might be announced at the Xbox Games Showcase on June 9. The Verge's Tom Warren recently teased "Microsoft will be banking on some new game announcements lifting the Doom around Xbox" and Eurogamer has also claimed to have heard from sources a new Doom game would be announced at the showcase.

Insider Gaming's Tom Henderson is now claiming Doom: The Dark Ages will be announced at the Xbox Games Showcase and the previously leaked title of Doom: Year Zero was a codename/placeholder.

Henderson says the game has been in development for at least four years and says it is set in a "medieval inspired doom world."

ZeniMax in January filed a trademark for "IDKFA," which is a cheat code in the original Doom games. in the 1990s. 

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

7 Comments
Sort by Highest Rated
TheLegendaryBigBoss (59 minutes ago)

A shame Mick Gordon won't be doing the soundtrack

  • 0
smroadkill15 (4 hours ago)

Hell yeah! I finally got around to playing Ancient God's part 1&2 earlier this year. Ready for more!

  • 0
Doctor_MG (4 hours ago)

I hope it is not exclusive because Doom deserves a large audience. If it is exclusive it would be a pretty major exclusive though

  • 0
Zippy6 Doctor_MG (4 hours ago)

Natethehate has said it is coming to PS5. When it comes to MS and not being exclusive I don't think you have to hope very hard anymore.

  • 0
Manlytears Zippy6 (3 hours ago)

Indeed, Xbox already have enough "exclusive Doom", they can share this one.

  • -2
hellobion2 (4 hours ago)

excited for a new doom

  • 0
G2ThaUNiT (6 hours ago)

Taking inspiration from the first Quake? I dig it! Even though it does mean we're not getting another Quake anytime soon lol

  • 0