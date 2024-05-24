Rumor: Doom: The Dark Ages to be Announced at Xbox Games Showcase - News

A new Doom game looks like it might be announced at the Xbox Games Showcase on June 9. The Verge's Tom Warren recently teased "Microsoft will be banking on some new game announcements lifting the Doom around Xbox" and Eurogamer has also claimed to have heard from sources a new Doom game would be announced at the showcase.

Insider Gaming's Tom Henderson is now claiming Doom: The Dark Ages will be announced at the Xbox Games Showcase and the previously leaked title of Doom: Year Zero was a codename/placeholder.

Henderson says the game has been in development for at least four years and says it is set in a "medieval inspired doom world."



ZeniMax in January filed a trademark for "IDKFA," which is a cheat code in the original Doom games. in the 1990s.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

