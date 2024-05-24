Rumor: New Astro Bot to be Announced Soon - News

Leaker Billlbil-Kun on Dealabs, who has accurately leaked the PlayStation Plus lineup in the past, is claiming a new Astro Bot game is in development for the PlayStation 5 and it will be announced in the next 15 days.

"According to our information, a new game from the Astro universe is being prepared by the Team Asobi studio," said the leaker (via Google Translate). "We think (although we are not 100% certain) that it will simply be called Astro Bot."

The leaker added, "Among other information we have obtained, it seems that part of the game will be playable in an environment located in the heart of a desert . One of the new characters in this game would be a fennec fox in the form of a robot sharing some similarities with Astro."

It is reported the game will be for the PlayStation 5 and it will not require a PlayStation VR2.

