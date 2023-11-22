Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake is Reportedly Still Being Worked On - News

There was a recent rumor from Giant Bomb's Jeff Grubb claiming the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake was no longer in development.

Bloomberg's Jason Schreier has heard from two people who work at Saber Interactive stating they are still working on the remake.

"'Is it alive?' and 'Will it ever actually come out?' are two very different questions," said Schreier via ResetEra. "A third is 'If it does ever come out, what will it actually look like?'

"That said, I've talked to two people at Saber who both say they're still currently working on it, so I don't believe that the comment that it isn't being worked on 'in any way' right now is true."

Schreier via Twitter would add, "Can't say whether the KOTOR Remake will ever actually *come out*, but yes, two people from Saber Interactive tell me they're still on it, despite recent rumors that nobody is working on the game."

Can't say whether the KOTOR Remake will ever actually *come out*, but yes, two people from Saber Interactive tell me they're still on it, despite recent rumors that nobody is working on the game. (Saber took the project from Aspyr last year, as Bloomberg reported then) https://t.co/prNTT6iVAy — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) November 22, 2023

The Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake was first announced in September 2021 as a PlayStation 5 exclusive.

There was a report in July 2022 the remake was "delayed indefinitely," while another report claimed development on the game moved from Aspyr Media to Saber Interactive as Embracer, Sony and Disney were all displeased with the progress.

Sony Interactive Entertainment in September of this year deleted references to the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake. The PlayStation Twitter account deleted the tweet announcing the game, while the main reveal trailer from the official PlayStation YouTube account has been made private.

