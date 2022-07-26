Rumor: Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake Delayed Indefinitely - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 508 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment, Aspyr Media, and Lucasfilm Games in September of last year announced Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake for the PlayStation 5. Sony at the time said it is a "console exclusive on PlayStation 5 at launch."
Bloomberg's Jason Schreier is now reporting the remake has been "delayed indefinitely," according to people familiar with the remake. Developer Aspyr Media fired the game's art director and design director earlier this month and is trying to figure out what to do next.
The two studio heads at Aspyr told employees the remake has been put on pause as it looks for new contracts and opportunities.
Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake has been in development for nearly three years. Aspyr finalized a demo of the game on June 30, called a vertical slice, to show the progress of the game to partners at LucasFilm and Sony.
The team was excited about showcasing the demo, however, the company one week later fired design director Brad Prince and art director Jason Minor.
Until an official announcement is made this should be treated as a rumor.
This one hurts. With Schreier reporting on Bloomberg, this has a lot more weight than other "leakers." This story is going to gain a LOT of traction and Aspyr is going to have to make an official announcement soon on whether or not this report is true.
Worrying. Games going through development issues like this are always a real concern. Will it actually be any good when it does release?
The rumor that Microsoft passed on this project because it did not trust Aspyr now seems a lot more credible
Perhaps. But deals like this allow for studios to be invested in, which in turn allows them to grow.
Clearly there was something there for Sony to decide to invest in the game, but it seems that the individuals who should have been steering the studio have not been doing their job.
Which is too bad: this should have been a great opportunity for Aspyr to grow as a studio.
Considering Embrace owns Aspyr and they have a contract signed I wouldn't fret to much. If Aspyr doesn't met the agreement them it would harm embracer more than sony I would guess after all in contracts usually who that doesn't comply is the penalized one.
Well that's still just a rumor. I still have hopes this is happening; I'm already to play that baby :)
That is sad, it seemed a very good proposition considering the SW games that were released recently.