Rumor: Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake Delayed Indefinitely

Sony Interactive Entertainment, Aspyr Media, and Lucasfilm Games in September of last year announced Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake for the PlayStation 5. Sony at the time said it is a "console exclusive on PlayStation 5 at launch."

Bloomberg's Jason Schreier is now reporting the remake has been "delayed indefinitely," according to people familiar with the remake. Developer Aspyr Media fired the game's art director and design director earlier this month and is trying to figure out what to do next.

The two studio heads at Aspyr told employees the remake has been put on pause as it looks for new contracts and opportunities.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake has been in development for nearly three years. Aspyr finalized a demo of the game on June 30, called a vertical slice, to show the progress of the game to partners at LucasFilm and Sony.

The team was excited about showcasing the demo, however, the company one week later fired design director Brad Prince and art director Jason Minor.

Until an official announcement is made this should be treated as a rumor.

