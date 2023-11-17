Rumor: Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake is No Longer in Development - News

The Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake is no longer in development, according to Giant Bomb's Jeff Grubb speaking on Friday on the Game Mess Mornings show.

"I just want to clear it up, this game is not being worked on right now," said Grubb. "Just full stop. This game is not being worked on in any way, at any studio."

The Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake was first announced in September 2021 as a PlayStation 5 exclusive.

There was a report in July 2022 the remake was "delayed indefinitely," while another report claimed development on the game moved from Aspyr Media to Saber Interactive as Embracer, Sony and Disney were all displeased with the progress.

Sony Interactive Entertainment in September of this year deleted references to the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake. The PlayStation Twitter account deleted the tweet announcing the game, while the main reveal trailer from the official PlayStation YouTube account has been made private.

