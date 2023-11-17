Rumor: Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake is No Longer in Development - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 779 Views
The Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake is no longer in development, according to Giant Bomb's Jeff Grubb speaking on Friday on the Game Mess Mornings show.
"I just want to clear it up, this game is not being worked on right now," said Grubb. "Just full stop. This game is not being worked on in any way, at any studio."
The Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake was first announced in September 2021 as a PlayStation 5 exclusive.
There was a report in July 2022 the remake was "delayed indefinitely," while another report claimed development on the game moved from Aspyr Media to Saber Interactive as Embracer, Sony and Disney were all displeased with the progress.
Sony Interactive Entertainment in September of this year deleted references to the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake. The PlayStation Twitter account deleted the tweet announcing the game, while the main reveal trailer from the official PlayStation YouTube account has been made private.
Thanks, Insider Gaming.
Not really surprised. First we heard that the original developer Aspyr, had failed to deliver a satisfactory vertical slice demo, and that development had moved to Saber Interactive as a result. Then a few months ago I remember that Sony deleted all official traces of the game's existence from both Twitter and Youtube.
Considering the rumors of what they had planned for it (not a proper remake, instead a reboot combining characters and plot elements of both KOTOR 1 and 2 alongside new characters and plot elements, action RPG rather than D20 turned based, etc.) I think it is for the best that it is dead. What they should do is get Larian to remake it in the style of Baldur's Gate 3, considering BG3, like KOTOR, is a D20 based game. But they won't sadly.
Larian would do an incredible job with a remake
That would be SICK! KOTOR's combat already uses D&D's rules and Larian is supposedly wanting to make a sci-fi game. If not a remake, Larian could continue BioWare's lost legacy by making KOTOR 3. They could easily approach Lucasfilm now and show the incredible results of BG3 to give them the license.
One can hope.
Damn......this really could've been something special. Aspyr leading development should've been a major red flag, but I was wanting to give them the benefit of the doubt.
Can't say I'm surprised. Bummer though, if there's one amazing game that deserves an awesome remake it is this one.