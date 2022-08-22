Report: Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake Development Moved to Saber Interactive - News

Development for Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake has reportedly been moved from Texas-based studio Aspyr Media to the Eastern Europe-based Saber Interactive, according to a source who spoke with Bloomberg.

The reason for the change in developer is due to Embracer, Sony and Disney all being displeased with the progress. The report claims the game will need at least another two years to finish development.

Embracer in May of this year did confirm Saber Interactive had stepped up to co-develop Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake alongside Aspyr.

While Embracer didn't mention the game or studios it did say last week that of the AAA games in development had transitioned to another studio.

"One of the Group’s AAA projects has transitioned to another studio within the Group," said Embracer said. "This was done to ensure the quality bar is where we need it to be for the title. We are not expecting any material delays for the title based on this transition."

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake is in development for the PlayStation 5 and PC.

