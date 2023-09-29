Sony Deletes References for Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment has deleted references to the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake, which was announced in September 2021 for the PlayStation 5.

The PlayStation Twitter account deleted the tweet announcing the game, while the main reveal trailer from the official PlayStation YouTube account has been made private. This could point to developer Aspyr Media being hit by the restructuring efforts by parent company, Embracer Group.

There was a report from August 2022 that development for the remake had moved from Aspyr Media to Saber Interactive. The report claims Embracer, Sony and Disney were all displeased with the progress and it would need at least another two years to finish development.

There was another report last year the game had been "delayed indefinitely."

Using the Wayback Machine, you can see the tweet did exist. last snapshot taken was in 2022. https://t.co/QuZ0Zavuch — Crusader II Elessar (@Crusader3456) September 28, 2023

